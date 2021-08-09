No portable toilets will be opened in Naas this year

There’s unlikely to be any portable toilets in Naas this year.

A call by local councillor Anne Breen for portaloos to be provided “in the light of any continuing extension to the shutdown of pubs and restaurants” ran aground at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

“It’s needed in the Naas area,” she said.

The proposal has found little favour with KCC officials.

At a meeting last month councillors were told that the provision of temporary toilet blocks, which are connected to the public mains and sewers, cost up to €300,000 each annually as well as an installation cost of €70,000.

The cost is among the reasons why Kildare County council is resisting calls for additional temporary public toilets at outdoor gathering points around the county.

KCC official Celina Barrett said at the KCC meeting that 250 portaloos were provided in Dublin prior to the opening of outdoor dining.

These were regularly used in the week prior to the return of outdoor dining but after that the numbers reduced significantly “to the point where 170 portaloos were immediately removed”.

Once indoor hospitality returns she expects that the remaining units will no longer be required.

Ms Barrett also said that people are reluctant to use portaloos because of Covid -19, if they are not cleaned regularly and do not have appropriate hand washing facilities. She said the provision of toilets in public buildings would provide a solution “as demand continues to decrease.”

At the NMD meeting councillors were told that a temporary service is to be provided in Maynooth on a pilot basis until the end of August. Naas is not part of the pilot project.