New Kildare residential estates should be given local names, council told

Cllr Colm Kenny

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Some new housing and apartment developments have ‘silly names’, a Kildare County Council meeting was told.

Cllr Colm Kenny told a county council meeting that while the use of names such as Finlay Park (Naas), Mullen Park (Maynooth) and White Well (Naas) are welcome, they require explanation.

He said this information should be published so that residents are aware of the link between the name and the area.

In parts of west Kildare, said Cllr Brendan Wyse, there are estate names which ‘have nothing to do with the area’.

He added: “We’re left with silly names and some are very embarrassing.”

Cllr Mark Stafford criticised the naming of some estates. He said the use of the same place name followed by Avenue, Gate or Hall creates confusion and it needs to be reviewed.

Independent councillor Padraig McEvoy said that the public should have a say on how estates are named.

According to KCC official Mairéad Hunt planning permissions for residential developments include a condition concerning the name, which is required to comply with council policy.

Developers are required to submit three name proposals in Irish and English as part of the county development plan.

Ms Hunt said the issue would be reviewed by the council’s planning section.

