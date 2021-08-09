NEW: Gardaí warn about fraud phone calls that appear to be coming from garda station

Gardaí said they have received reports of people receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The number calling appears to show the phone number of a genuine Garda station - but it is not.

An Garda Síochána insisted it will never make contact with members of the public in this way.

The fraudsters usually try to get personal or financial information.

There are several stages to these scam calls:

1. The person receiving the call is subjected to a pre-recorded or automated message that prompts them to select an option.

2. The person is then put through to a person alleging to be a member of An Garda Síochána.

3. The scammer either looks for personal information or informs the person that their details have been involved or linked to a crime.

4. After giving over personal details the victim receives a follow up call from another scammer seeking more details on behalf of An Garda Síochána (This call appears to be coming from a genuine Garda station number).

On receipt of these call, the advice of An Garda Síochána is as follows:

• Do not engage with the caller.

• Do not return the call.

• Do not follow the automated instructions – do not press 1 etc.

• Never transfer money.

• Never disclose personal or financial information.

• Hang up and end the call.