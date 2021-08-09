Motorists urged to slow down on damp roads

A car damaged following a collision on the M50 on Sunday / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Motorists have been warned to take care on the damp roads.
Dublin Fire Brigade urged drivers to take consideration of road conditions, especially after heavy rainfall.
DFB firefighters and paramedics attended a road traffic collision on the M50 on Sunday morning.
Personnel from Finglas Fire Station responded to the scene at the junction with the M1 motorway.
DFB said: "The driver escaped injury.
"Take care on the damp roads today."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.