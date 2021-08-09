Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 9

The death has occurred of David (Dan) HICKEY

Celbridge, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



HICKEY. David (Dan) 7th August, 2021, (Celbridge and formerly of Clondalkin), peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown; beloved son of the late Maureen and loving brother of the late Christopher; David will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, son Aidan, sisters Annette and Tracy, brother-in-law John, nieces Mawia, Deena and Zara, great nephew Bobby, relatives and friends.

May David Rest in Peace.

In line with HSE / Government advice and to ensure the safety of all David’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. David’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew David would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below. To view David’s Service to celebrate his life on Wednesday 11th August at 10.40am please click the link below –

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. https://www.sfh.ie/donate

The death has occurred of Rose McCabe (née Bracken)

St. Gabriel's Place, Naas, Kildare / Meath



The death has occurred of Rose McCabe (née Bracken) of St. Gabriel's Place, Naas and formerly of Ballyboggan, Co. Meath. Peacefully at her daughter Breda's home, on August 7th, 2021.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick and daughter Mary. Cherished mother of Rose, Matt, Breda and Paraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mona, daughters-in-law Bernadine and Mary, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren David, Patrick, Linda, Keren, Darren, Shane, Emer, Ryan and Ross, great grandchildren Lexi, Bobby, Katie and Joe, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Rose Rest in Peace."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday, August 10th in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Rose will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.





The death has occurred of Stephen (Doyler) Doyle

Coill Dubh, Kildare



Son of the late Mick and Kay. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Kara and Hailey and their mother Chelsea, sisters Jackie and Linda, brothers Alan, Roy, Michael, Philip, Jason and Carl, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood on Wednesday morning at 11.15am, travelling via Coill Dubh Village to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Stephen's funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Stephen's cremation service will also be live streamed from 2.30pm at the following link : https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Gaynor (née Murray)

Cloncat,Kilskyre, Kells, Meath / Coill Dubh, Kildare



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Gaynor, nee Murray, Cloncat,Kilskyre, Kells and formerly of Coill Dubh, Robertstown, Co.Kildare, peacefully at her daughter Kay's residence. Predeceased by her husband Mick, sons-in-law Andy and Shay, grandson Derek, her parents James and Elizabeth Murray, sisters Bridget and Christina, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Pat, Peter and Mickey. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her children, Shane, Seamus, Teresa, Annette, Kay, Desie, Helen, Shelly, Geraldine, Laura, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Moll (McManus) and brother Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends in both Kildare and Meath.

May Liz Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St. Athboy eircode C15 KW58, from 4 pm this Sunday afternoon with removal at 6.30 pm to St. Alphonsus Liquori, Kilskyre arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To ensure the safety of yourself and others please wear face masks & social distance at all times. If you are unable to attend the funeral due to restrictions you can leave a message for the Gaynor family in the condolence section below.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE

The death has occurred of Mary Reidy (née Behan)

Mollydicks, Robertstown, Kildare



Reidy (nee Behan), Mary, Mollydicks, Robertstown West, Naas Co. Kildare, August 7th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Harry, daughter Tina, sons Henry and Timmy, daughters-in-law Christine and Nicola, grandchildren Cillian, Lauren, Lee, Harry and Emily, brothers Timmy, Tommy, James and Pa, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Mary (limited to 50 persons).

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Mary's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.