Arts and Health bursaries for two Kildare artists

Two Kildare artists have received 2021 HSE and Arts Council Arts and Health bursaries.

John Conway is a visual artist who works extensively with health-related communities of interest and in healthcare settings. His work is often informed by socially engaged research with target communities and seeks to challenge those communities’ understandings and expectations of visual arts. For this bursary John would like to make a space to pause and reflect on the delivery of recent projects at a crucial point in his career where he can assess its trajectory, potential future choices, and how to continue to succeed.

Sadhbh O’Sullivan is a songwriter, musician and arts in health practitioner based in county Kildare. She is currently musical director of Voices of Spring and assistant director of Past Times Community Choir, two dementia-friendly projects supported by Kildare County Council Arts Office. With this bursary, Sadhbh’s enquiry and reflections will focus on the application of trauma-informed and breath-led approaches to participatory music-making and the creative potential of her practice for participants, including an exploration of a blended approach of in-person and digital engagement in a post-Covid world.

The artsandhealth.ie bursary award 2021 was offered to artists working in participatory arts and health contexts to reflect on their practice. Three were awarded nationwide, with Ciara Harrison from Dublin taking the third.

All three will share learning arising from the bursary with the wider arts and health community in early 2022.