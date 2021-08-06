Almost €500k in grants going to 32 sports clubs across Kildare

Grants for sports equipment of €438,968 have been awarded to 32 Kildare sports clubs and organisations.

See the local clubs and the grants below:

The 2020 round of the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme received a record number of over 3,100 applications seeking a total of €200m in funding.

The equipment-only applications have been assessed first and it is the successful applicants under this element of the scheme that are being announced today with County Kildare being allocated €438,968 for sports equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

In addition, Kildare GAA County Board has been awarded €34,756 to equip the GAA Gymnasium.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said: “I am delighted that so many Kildare sporting organisations have been granted awards to purchase sports equipment for their clubs and sports facilities.

“Today's grants will help clubs who have had a difficult 18 months develop their facilities further. Sports Capital and Equipment funding is another example of Government supporting clubs and organisations to provide the facilities necessary to achieve our objectives of increased participation in sport; and help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to our lives.”

“I would like to acknowledge and congratulate particularly the volunteers at club level who made the applications and are the lifeblood of clubs throughout County Kildare, it can be an onerous process.

"Apart from the enjoyment we all get from watching sporting events, the health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and todays funding will go a long way to giving Kildare people every opportunity to get involved in their local clubs."