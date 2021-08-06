06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Almost €500k in grants going to 32 sports clubs across Kildare

Almost €500k in grants going to 32 sports clubs across Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Grants for sports equipment of €438,968 have been awarded to 32 Kildare sports clubs and organisations.

See the local clubs and the grants below: 

The 2020 round of the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme received a record number of over 3,100 applications seeking a total of €200m in funding. 

The equipment-only applications have been assessed first and it is the successful applicants under this element of the scheme that are being announced today with County Kildare being allocated €438,968 for sports equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

In addition, Kildare GAA County Board has been awarded €34,756 to equip the GAA Gymnasium.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said: “I am delighted that so many Kildare sporting organisations have been granted awards to purchase sports equipment for their clubs and sports facilities. 

“Today's grants will help clubs who have had a difficult 18 months develop their facilities further. Sports Capital and Equipment funding is another example of Government supporting clubs and organisations to provide the facilities necessary to achieve our objectives of increased participation in sport; and help realise the immense benefits that physical activity can bring to our lives.”

“I would like to acknowledge and congratulate particularly the volunteers at club level who made the applications and are the lifeblood of clubs throughout County Kildare, it can be an onerous process.

"Apart from the enjoyment we all get from watching sporting events, the health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and todays funding will go a long way to giving Kildare people every opportunity to get involved in their local clubs."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group