Motorist presented forged driving licence to Naas Roads Policing

Cars being seized at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint yesterday.
Two cars were seized for having no insurance.
One driver was also in possession of a forged license, which was also seized.
Court proceedings are to follow for both drivers.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Newbridge when they stopped a car and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner driver.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and the car was seized.
