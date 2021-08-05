NAAS: Work to start next week on almost 400 homes, café and gym

Work could start as early as next week on a development of almost 400 homes in Naas in a massive €89m project.

A cafe, gym, creche and playground are part of the designs on a 22 hectare site between Blessington Road and Tipper Road in the town.

The development will also be close to the Paddocks and Mountain View residential estates.

The estimated construction value of the project by Ballymore Land Ltd is close to €89m.

Construction is due to begin on the first phase construction of 64 number houses on August 10, according to the Buildinginfo.com database.

Overall, the 395 dwellings will comprise 200 four-bedroom, 133 three-bedroom, 39 two-bedroom and 23 five-bedroom dwellings.

Also in the plans is a a neighbourhood centre incorporating a creche, café, gym and other retail units.

All houses are provided with two car parking spaces and solar panels to the front and rear.

A total of 50 visitor car parking spaces are provided in the plans.

The neighbourhood centre will have 41 car parking spaces and 20 cyclist spaces and a playground.

Access to the homes will be via new traffic lights at a cross-roads junction on the Blessington Road to tie in with existing Oakglade area.