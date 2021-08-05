PHOTOS: Baby chick falls from nest after van hits tree

Fire fighters rescued the chick which was knocked out of its nest after the impact PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A baby chick which fell out of its nest after a van hit a tree was rescued by fire fighters.
Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident happened in the Knocklyon area of south Dublin.
A van collided with a tree and rolled onto its side.
Firefighters discovered a baby bird had fallen from its nest following the impact.
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "The bird was returned to the nest and the vehicle was righted using airbags."
