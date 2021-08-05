Garda appeal over Kildare teenager missing for two days

Chloe Coyle
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Coyle who is missing from the Newbridge area since Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.
Chloe is described as being 5’7" in height, of normal build with black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Chloe was wearing a grey tracksuit, with black runners and had a black handbag.
Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More News
Fire fighters rescued the chick which was knocked out of its nest after the impact PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.