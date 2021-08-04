Gardaí investigating burglary in Dunlavin area

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Dunlavin area last week.
The incident happened between 11am and 1pm on Thursday, July 29.
Entry was gained to a house and rooms were disturbed.
Gardaí have appealed for information from the public on the incident.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.