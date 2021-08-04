More than 300 new homes being planned for on outskirts of Newbridge

An computer generated image of the proposed development / PHOTO: G-NET 3G
Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited intend to apply to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a strategic housing development at Ballymany.
The proposed site is between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.
The proposed development will consist of the construction of 336 residential units consisting of 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.
The total floor area is 34,800 square metres.
The apartments are located in a part 3-storey and part 4-storey building and the duplexes are located across six two to three-storey buildings.
The designs include a two-storey creche, car parking, bicycle parking, internal roads and bicycle stores.
Landscaping, open spaces, play areas, and public lighting is also planned.
The proposed development is on a 12 hectare site and has a construction value of €54m, according to the Building Info database.
