Detached home off M7 motorway going under hammer for €110k

The property in Portlaoise
This detached three bedroom house off the M7 is going under the hammer with a guide price of only €110,000.
The spacious and well laid out property in Kilminchy, Portlaoise also has a large rear garden.
The home requires refurbishment is included in the BidX1 online auction next month.
The floor area spans to 110 sq. m (1,184 sq. ft).
Located off the R445, nearby amenities include the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise Leisure Centre, Odeon Cinema, Laois Shopping Centre and an array of shops and restaurants.
See more information and photos here.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.