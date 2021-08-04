Former Ireland rugby star raising funds for cancer charity

Former Ireland rugby star Rory Best is calling for help in his challenge to support Cancer Fund for Children, a charity that is very close to his heart.

From September 8 to 17, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Rory will walk 180 miles across Ireland in a bid to raise over €500,000 for the charity.

Cancer Fund for Children’s ambition is that no child should face cancer alone. Their purpose is to help families cope with the emotional impact of childhood cancer or sadly, at times, cope with losing a child to cancer.

Rory will walk from Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, to the site of a proposed new Daisy Lodge in Mayo, passing through Ulster, Leinster, and Connaught, taking in Counties Down, Armagh, Enniskillen, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo.

On his epic journey he will take in over 30 towns and villages. Kingsbridge Private Hospital and Ardonagh Insurance Group have agreed to provide sponsorship support for the event.

Daisy Lodge Mayo is a much-needed second therapeutic facility that will provide restorative short breaks for children with cancer and their families, and it is due to be built on the shores of Lough Corrib near Cong.

Speaking at the fundraising launch, Rory said: “Cancer Fund for Children is an amazing charity, and this is just my small contribution of time and effort to go towards the incredible support they provide on the ground and through their Daisy Lodge therapeutic centre. I’m taking on the challenge of walking 180 miles in September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to raise awareness of the impact a cancer diagnosis has on children and young people.

“Families need vital support and respite from hospital visits and the worry and stress of the situation they face every day. Cancer Fund for Children brings light in a very dark place for these families and at Daisy Lodge they provide time for them to breathe again and to reconnect, knowing that they are in a safe and supportive environment. I hope you will get behind my challenge to help make a real difference to the lives of children with cancer.”

Cancer Fund for Children CEO Phil Alexander added: “We have been offering families from across Ireland impacted by childhood cancer emotional support in Daisy Lodge for six years but for every family we currently help there are another six we cannot. The capacity in Daisy Lodge in Newcastle is not sufficient to meet the demand for our support and that is why we desperately need a second short break centre in Co. Mayo.

“Behind every childhood cancer diagnosis there is a whole family affected, and beyond the essential medical care, there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt. A new therapeutic centre will help ensure that no child faces cancer alone and we are looking forward to working with Rory and our key sponsors Kingsbridge Private Hospitals and Ardonagh Insurance Group to make this happen.”

To answer Rory’s call in aid of Cancer Fund for Children, find out how you can take on your own fundraising challenge during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month or make a donation at https://cancerfundforchildren.ie/.