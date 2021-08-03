Parade of Garda units in Athy for sixth birthday of brave boy battling serious illness

Tyson Nolan with his Garda car with Garda Sean O'Mahoney of Athy PHOTOS: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
A young boy battling a serious illness who turned six years old was presented with a miniature Garda car in Athy.
A delighted Tyson Nolan was a guest of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation - a not-for-profit charity run by volunteers including Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families and friends.
Little Blue Heroes Foundation aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.
Local community Garda Sean O'Mahony in Athy arranged a parade of the Regional Support Unit, Dog Unit, Mounted Unit, Fire Brigade, Order of Malta and Civil Defence - at Athy Rugby Club.
It was a very special day out for Tyson and his family.
Kildare Gardaí said: "Tyson assisted local Gardaí in Athy on their patrols!
Happy 6th birthday Tyson.
"Little Blue Hero Garda Tyson Nolan presented by local community garda Seán O’Mahony with a smart new Garda uniform and a miniature electric Garda car complete with a personalised number plate!
"Tyson, who recently turned six, was also treated to a parade (and a tour) of emergency service vehicles – including the Garda Dog Unit and a fire truck – who arrived at the club with sirens blaring and lights flashing. The delight on his face was unmistakable!"
More News
The competition winners are pictured with Sarah Sexton of Intel and Henry Bauress secretary of Celbridge Camera Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.