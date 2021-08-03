Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Gardaí carried out several checkpoints for alcohol and drugs over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint in Dublin over the weekend PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

mrsenanhogan@gmail.com

Roads Policing Units in Dublin carried out 16 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints over the holiday weekend, testing a total of 400 motorists for alcohol and drugs.

A total of drivers were arrested for failed tests and now face disqualification and heavy fines.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested two motorists in Athy during the Bank Holiday Weekend for driving under the influence.

Court proceedings will follow for both drivers.

Naas Gardaí also detected a car travelling at a speed of 170km/h in a 100km/h zone recently.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving with a court date to follow.

