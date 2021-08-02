Van near Naas had no road tax for nearly six years

The van at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol recently detected this van with defective tyres.
A check on the mobility device revealed that that the motor tax on the van had expired 2,161 days or almost six years ago.
The Certificate of Road Worthiness had also expired six years ago.
The van was impounded and court proceedings have begun.
