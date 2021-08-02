Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1452599028110

Motorists are playing "Russian Roulette" at risky junction - councillor claims

Motorists are playing "Russian Roulette" at risky junction - councillor claims

FILE PHOTO

Kildare Co Council has agreed to carry out improvement works, if funding is available, at a junction near Monasterevin.

Councillor Noel Connolly had called on the local authority to implement traffic calming and accident prevention measures at Ballykelly Crossroads as a matter of urgency.

The council responded that there is no funding allocated to carry out any works at this location in the 2021 budget.
But officials said the Municipal District Office will include Ballykelly Crossroads in the line marking schedule for 2022 — subject to budget availability.

Cllr Connolly said that motorists ‘play Russian roulette’ at the junction because it is on the brow of a hill and sightlines are poor.

He added: “Something has to be done.”

Cllr Mark Stafford said that regular grass and hedge cutting is very important at this junction because it improves visibility.

District engineer Brenda Cuddy said that the Low Cost Accident Scheme fund is completed for 2021 but this crossroads may

be considered in 2022.

Meanwhile, Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer called on the council to consider additional speed reducing measures at the roundabout between the Roseberry/Barretstown Road and Newbridge College junction.

The Council said the Municipal District Office will renew the road markings but it added that any speed issues after that is a matter for local gardaí to enforce.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie