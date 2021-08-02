Call for repair of cemetery pathways which may have been neglected during lockdowns

A councillor has claimed that somebody could topple out of their wheelchair due to potholes in some graveyards.

Cllr Chris Pender had called on Kildare County Council to ensure that footpaths/walkways within all cemeteries in its charge in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, are made safe for all those visiting graves.

The politician raised the issue at the July 21 MD meeting and said: “I don’t want somebody getting hurt.”

He added: “I don’t want somebody to topple out of their wheelchair in seconds while going over a pothole.”

On a related topic, Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer asked the council to confirm the time frame for the commencement of the upgrade of St Conleth’s Cemetery carpark while Councillor Mark Stafford inquired who is responsible for the maintenance and tidying of the car parks adjacent to or servicing the cemeteries in the Municipal District.

District manager Joe Boland said the council is responsible for the maintenance and upgrade of most cemeteries in the municipal district but some are the responsibility of local parishes.

He added that major works were carried out in recent years to cemeteries in Newbridge, Kildangan, Rathangan, Monasterevin and Kildare town.

Works planned for this year include Newbridge cemetery car park, columbarium walls for both Monasterevin and Newbridge and significant internal works at Barrettstown.

Mr Boland said he viewed the cemetery at first hand recently and he fully agreed that a number of issues needed to be addressed.

He added: “There should have, in the interim, been a significant improvement in ongoing maintenance and hopefully this will be apparent. There are also issues relating to footpaths and internal ‘routes’ which do need attention and these will be included in this year’s works programme.”

The district manager also commented that the cemetery works programme for 2021 is behind schedule as such works were not deemed ‘essential ‘in light of Covid restrictions.

Cllr Stafford also asked the council about its policy regarding the installation of altars and crosses in council-owned cemeteries and extensions in the Municipal District.

Mr Boland said the council will generally, and subject to funding, provide or upgrade altars but do not erect crosses although many may exist historically.

“As a general principle, council-owned cemeteries do not defer or favour any particular religious denominations,” he added.