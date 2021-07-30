Motorists test positive for drugs while driving around Newbridge

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted checkpoints in Newbridge yesterday.
Two drivers who tested positive for cannabis and were arrested.
Another driver was found to be an unaccompanied driver who had no insurance.
The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Local court proceedings will follow for the drivers.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.