Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1452599028110

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 30

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 30

The late Mairin Cusack and Breda Harris

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The death has occurred of Margaret Bourke (née Keane)
Old Grange Avenue, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved wife of Séan and much loved mother of Caroline, Séan Jnr, Anne and Brendan. Predeceased by her sister Marie and brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Alex, Simon, Gavin, Leon, Brendan, Ashley, Cameron, Brody, Andrea and Becky, brothers, Pat, Joe, Ger and Jim, sisters Mary (O'Connell), Breda (Dooley), Eileen (Maloney), Nora (Keane) ,brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

 

May Margaret Rest In Peace

 

In line with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 9:15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am requiem mass which can be viewed on monasterevinparish.ie and press web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Máirín Cusack (née McCarthy)
Coill Dubh, Kildare / Portmarnock, Dublin / Castleisland, Kerry

Cusack (nee Mc Carthy) Máirín, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare and late of Portmarnock, Co. Dublin and Castleisland, Co. Kerry, July 29th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, predeceased by her siblings Sean, Sr. Eilish, Denis, Tim, Micheal & Sr. Cathleen, beloved wife of the late Robin, deeply regretted by her loving sisters-in-law Eilish & Alyse, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbours.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Máirín (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

 

Máirín's funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh  Máirín's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

 

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

The death has occurred of Breda Harris (née Comerford)
Kilberry, Athy, Kildare

Wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, Elaine, Bernard, Paula and Patrick, sisters Noreen, Sr. Eileen and Sr. Dominic, sons-in-law Seamus and John, daughter-in-law Edel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aoife, John, Meadhbh, Liam, Eimear, Will and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

 

Removal from her residence at 6.30pm on Sunday evening (1st August) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for prayers at 7pm (limited to 50 people). Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Monday afternoon (2nd August) limited to 50 people. A private family cremation will take place afterwards.

 

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie