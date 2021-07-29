Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Almost €500k allocated to local rural roads across Kildare

FILE PHOTO

A total of €495,586 has been allocated for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities in County Kildare, as part of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ project,

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister Martin Heydon said the announcement demonstrates Government’s commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents in Co Kildare.

The Minister of State said: “The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor facilities in our local communities.

"These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by local authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

 “Under the LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with local residents and landowners.

"The county allocations confirmed today, are based on the level of works that each local authority indicated they could complete before the end of the year.

"All works must be completed before the end of 2021.

 “Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year policy for Rural Ireland, commits to increasing the Government’s investment in our rural roads through the Local Improvement Scheme and I will continue to work with local residents and Kildare County Council to ensure local roads throughout County Kildare are considered for any future upgrades.

