Cycle event in memory of Pat Smullen to pass through Kildare

A charity cycle in memory of late jockey Pat Smullen to raise funds for Cancer Trials Ireland is taking place on September 25.

Participants are visiting seven racecourses including Naas and the Curragh and two Stud Farms in seven hours.

The event starts at Laytown beach and finishes at the Curragh racecourse.

Along the way, visits will be made to Bellewstown, Navan, Fairyhouse, Moyglare Stud, Naas, Punchestown and Gilltown Stud.

This event is in memory of Pat Smullen, 9 times Irish Champion Jockey. A true legend in Irish racing.

The cycle is the brainchild of Gavin Lynch, who lost his mother Olive to pancreatic cancer.

Gavin said: "She enjoyed nothing more than a day at the races and backed Pat a winner in many a race."

The Coast to Curragh charity cycle stages on September 25

7.30am Laytown Races / Laytown Beach (155km approx. from here to the finish)

8.30am Bellewstown Racecourse

10am Navan Racecourse (110km to the finish)

11.30am Fairyhouse Racecourse (80km to the finish)

12.45pm Moyglare Stud (55km to the finish)

2pm Naas Racecourse (30km to the finish)

2.15pm Punchestown Racecourse (25km to the finish).