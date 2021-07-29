Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Cycle event in memory of Pat Smullen to pass through Kildare

WATCH: Pat Smullen to appear on RTE's Nationwide this evening

The late Pat Smullen

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A charity cycle in memory of late jockey Pat Smullen to raise funds for Cancer Trials Ireland is taking place on September 25. 

Participants are visiting seven racecourses including Naas and the Curragh and two Stud Farms in seven hours.

The event starts at Laytown beach and finishes at the Curragh racecourse.

Along the way, visits will be made to Bellewstown, Navan, Fairyhouse, Moyglare Stud, Naas, Punchestown and Gilltown Stud. 

This event is in memory of Pat Smullen, 9 times Irish Champion Jockey. A true legend in Irish racing.

The cycle is the brainchild of Gavin Lynch, who lost his mother Olive to pancreatic cancer.

Gavin said: "She enjoyed nothing more than a day at the races and backed Pat a winner in many a race."

The Coast to Curragh charity cycle stages on September 25

7.30am Laytown Races / Laytown Beach (155km approx. from here to the finish)
8.30am Bellewstown Racecourse
10am Navan Racecourse (110km to the finish)
11.30am Fairyhouse Racecourse (80km to the finish)
12.45pm Moyglare Stud (55km to the finish)
2pm Naas Racecourse (30km to the finish)
2.15pm Punchestown Racecourse (25km to the finish).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie