Kildare car chases among over 2,000 incidents the Garda helicopter responded to during 2020

Operations carried out in Co Kildare were among over 2,000 incidents responded to by the Garda Air Support Unit last year.

Nationally, the Garda helicopter was scrambled to help officers on the ground to catch over 200 suspects in 2020, according to official figures released.

The Air Support Unit, which has two helicopters in its fleet and is based at Baldonnel on the Kildare/Dublin border, also tracked and helped apprehend over 50 vehicles which were trying to evade patrol units on the country's roads.

The choppers were in the air for a total of 1,221 hours during 1,360 flights in 2020 - when many extra duties were related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In relation to incidents in Co Kildare, gardaí arrested four teenagers with the assistance of the Garda helicopter in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car between Celbridge and the Meath/Dublin border in October 2020. The teenagers were taken to Naas Garda Station at the time.

In August last year, a car linked to burglaries in Celbridge and Maynooth was tracked by the Garda helicopter to Dublin where two men were later arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station.

Also in August, the Operation Thor policing initiative targeting burglary gangs saw the Air Support Unit help the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrest five men and seize €70,000 in cash in Rathcoole on the Kildare/Dublin border.

Monitoring lockdowns was a major part of the Unit's work in 2020 as it surveyed traffic flows and conducted patrols of beaches, parks and other beauty spots to ensure compliance with travel restrictions.

The Garda's "eye in the sky" also helped with policing anti-lockdown protests on the streets of Dublin and elsewhere.

Overall, Garda helicopters, were involved in a total of 2,329 separate incidents during 2020, according to the Garda Press Office.

The Garda aircraft and its personnel were also involved in searching for missing people and helped to locate 29 people, the data revealed.

Irish Air Corps personnel pilot Garda helicopters and also provide maintenance facilities on behalf of the Government.

The aircraft are fitted with the latest crime-fighting equipment including state-of-the-art daylight and thermal image cameras, search lights and hi-tech communication systems.

The choppers are also deployed to gather intelligence or evidence and take aerial photographs or video of scenes of crime.

Statistics on the operation of the Garda Air Support Unit are published in the Garda Annual Report every year.