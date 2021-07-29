US retail giant confirms new store opening in Whitewater Shopping Centre

American Eagle Outfitters
Iconic denim brand American Eagle Outfitters have confirmed the opening of their first Irish store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre on Thursday of next week and a second store in Whitewater Shopping Centre in September.
Nish Soneji, CEO of American Eagle AEO EU said:
“We are proud to be opening the first American Eagle store at the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin, closely followed by the second store at Whitewater Newbridge Co Kildare in September 2021, with further stores rolling out across Ireland, U.K. and mainland Europe in 2021 and 2022.”
12 staff will be employed at the Jervis store, with an array of exciting offers planned during the launch period.
The company added that the new Jervis store opening “marked the start of a long journey for the brand in Ireland, with plans for future store locations and availability through retail partners in Ireland who share the brand’s values.”
The new collection is available at the Jervis Shopping Centre store, and shop 24/7 on AEO.eu.
