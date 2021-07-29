Driver in disabled parking space in Clane while popping into takeaway

Gardaí detected the illegal parking in Clane / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
A motorist was fined for being parked in a disabled parking bay while popping into a nearby takeaway.
The incident happened in Clane town centre.
Naas Road's Policing Unit detected the vehicle and issued a €150 Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.
Gardaí added: "Please respect these parking spaces which are required by those who need them most."
