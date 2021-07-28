Deaths in County Kildare

Derrick Tynan Connolly

July 26. Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughter Liz, sons Derrick and Sean, grandchildren Devin and Dylan, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Jane, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Derrick Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret (Maggie) Staunton (née Grehan), Mulhussey, Kilcock

July 26. Peacefully at Dunboyne Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, wife of the late Jack and dear mother of Sean, Seamus, Marion and Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Nance, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Meave, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Margaret's family in the ‘Condolences’ section at RIP.ie.

Nancy Sexton (née Naughton), Mullagh, Clare / Sallins

July 26. Regretted by her daughters Kathleen and Mary Nargaret, sons Michael, Pat, Kevin and Noel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends in Sallins. May Nancy Rest in Peace. Nancy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 28th July, at 11.00a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Mullagh, Co. Clare with burial afterwards in Kilbridget Cemetery, Mullagh. The Funeral mass can be viewed by loging onto https://www.kibparish.ie/webcam. Messages of sympathy to the family can be left in the condolence section below. Mass Cards can be sent to McMahon Undertakers, Mullagh, Co. Clare.

Violet Murphy (née Hadnett), Kill

July 23. Peacefully, after a long illness, at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Violet, beloved wife of Noel and dear mother of Jacqueline, Eileen, Pansie, Albert and the late Patricia. Predeceased by her granddaughter Tina; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill on Thursday arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation immediately afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

John Doherty

John Doherty, Clonard, Meath / Charlestown, Mayo / Maynooth

July 27. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, beloved brother of the late Vinnie and Margaret, and brother-in-law of the late Jimmy Trench and Pat Cullen, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link http://maynoothparish. org/live-streaming/ Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening for family and close friends from 5pm to 7pm. Please adhere to covid guidelines and wear a mask at all times please. John's funeral cortège will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at 10.15am and will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, Co. Kildare for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Those that would like to line the route may do so in a socially distanced manner.



John Mulhall

John Mulhall, 4 Saddlers Way, Kilcullen

July 27. Predeceased by his wife Teresa. Deeply regretted by his daughters Michelle and Monique, sons Keith and Gary, brothers, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Monique's residence Ballysax (R56 X753) from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 28th. Removal from there on Thursday morning to The Church of Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for John's family at the bottom of the page. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Annie Moran

Annie Moran (née Dempsey), Whitestrand Road, Galway City / Carbury, Kildare

July 27. At home in the loving care of her family with the wonderful support of the carers and nurses of Bluebird Care, the Galway Hospice and the Hospice foundation. Predeceased by her husband Michael and their baby daughter Michelle, her granddaughter baby Suzanne and her siblings. Mourned and sadly missed by her daughters Marguerita, Anne and Mary, sons Gerard (Melbourne), Pat and Martin (Murt), sons-in-law M.P., Michael and Didier, daughters-in-law Heather and Linda, grandchildren John and Anne, Michelle and Patrick, Ian and Alice, Emma and Jack, great-grandchildren, extended Moran and Dempsey family, lovely neighbours and friends. Annie loved all animals and in particular ‘Danny’ her loyal dog, her constant companion, carer and ‘watch dog’ who was always by her side as her 'forever friend'. Requiem Mass and Interment for Annie will take place in accordance with current guidelines on funerals. The attendance at Mass has increased to 50 people and will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, 30th July, at St. Mary’s Church, the Claddagh. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.Live-stream link for Mass:https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/ Personal messages are welcome and gratefully appreciated by the family (Condolence page below) The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations,if preferred, to the Galway Hospice.

Mary Myles (née Lawless), Clonaugh, Enfield

July 25. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Tallaght Hospital. Loving wife of the late Christy. Adored mother of Geraldine, Christopher and Trish. Deeply regretted by her sons in law, David and Derick, grandchildren Linda, David, Saoirse and Alex, sisters Breda,Theresa, Marcella and Phyllis, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary will be reposing in Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home in Derrinturn, Carbury on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Mary's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday July 29th at 12 midday in the Church of The Holy Family Kilshanroe followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. Family Flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the regulations cannot, are invited to leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/



