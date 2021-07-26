Deaths in County Kildare

Keith de Renzy Armstrong, Punchestown, Naas

July 23. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Loving husband of Cherry and devoted father of Sarah. Will be missed by his family, son-in-law Ray, adored grandchildren Adam and Luke, brother Clive, cousin Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends. Funeral service in St. David’s Church of Ireland, Naas, on Monday at 12.30pm, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Dog’s Trust. House private. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Keith, the Funeral Service is for family (50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend Keith’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. https://youtu.be/4brSnDfCvrY

Desmond Nevin

Desmond (Des) Nevin, Celbridge / Kilmainham, Dublin

July 23. Peacefully after a long illness borne bravely and with dignity in the loving care of his family and the wonderful staff at Mount Hybla Private Nursing Home, Castleknock. Beloved husband of Catherine (née Whelan) and dear and devoted father of Graham and Gavin; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, and their partners Lisa and Ciara. brother Declan, mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed online on Wednesday (July 28th) at 10:30am by following the link on RIP.ie Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Parkinsons Association / Alzheimer’s Association.

Adrienne Green

Adrienne Green (née Allen), Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

July 23. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family; beloved daughter of the late Brendan and Sheila Allen, loving wife of John, much loved mam of Aidan, Gemma and the late Conor and loving sister of Mark, Damien and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Adrienne’s family and friends, a small private funeral will take place. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Adrienne would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate.

Christina (Chrissie) Byrne, Ballytore

July 23. At Naas General Hospital. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Eileen, Margaret and Carmel, son in law John, sister in law Kathleen, grandchildren Noeleen, Thomas, Charlene, Francis, Ashling and Edel, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later. Funeral arriving at the Church of Ss. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown on Tuesday 27th for 10 o'clock requiem Mass ( Max 50 People in church )Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines and restrictions regarding public gatherings A private funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral it due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolance page below at RIP.ie. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.narraghmoreandmooneparish.ie

Rita Walsh (née Corcoran), Ballytore

July 24. At Naas General Hospital. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Eileen, Margaret and Carmel, son in law John, sister in law Kathleen, grandchildren Noeleen, Thomas, Charlene, Francis, Ashling and Edel, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Lennon

Margaret (Peggy) Lennon (née Linehan), Church Lane, Kildare town

July 24. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Fergus, Daniel and Ronan, daughter Sinead, her 11 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Orla, Jennie and Petra, sisters Josie, Tessie and Brenda, brothers Paddy and John (R.I.P.), sister-in-law Nancy, brother in law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to "The patient comfort fund, Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Thomas Connolly

Thomas (Tom) Connolly, Thomastown, Caragh

July 25. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff of St. Brigid’s hospice, The Curragh. Husband of the late Teresa, brother of the late Seamus & John-Donal. Sadly missed by his loving children Catherine, Joe Tossy & Helena, son-in-law Ryan, daughter-in-law Sarah & partners, grandchildren Gary, Joe Jnr, Emma, Lucy, George, Robyn, Cody, Bree, Erin, Lanna & Dara. His brother Peter, who battled together & supported each other, nephews Darren, Donie, Jamie extended family, neighbours, relatives & friends. A private funeral will take place due government advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home, Newbridge on Tuesday morning at 10.15am (via his residence) to arrive at Our Lady & St. Joseph’s church Caragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Caragh cemetery. Tom’s funeral can be viewed on the following link www.caraghparish.net/webcam. Those who would have like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences at RIP.ie. Live streaming of prayers will begin at 7pm on Monday for the late Tom Connolly RIP link will be available from 6.40pm.

Noel Cassoni

Noel Cassoni, Celbridge / Templeogue, Dublin

July 23rd 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Noel, the sambuca, scarlet ribbons loving legend was a beloved husband of Philomena and dear father of Peter, Elaine and Niamh and a devoted and cherished grandfather of Leigh, Sean, David, Brandon, Hannah, Daniel, Troy, Millie, Finn, Jaxon, Thea and great-grandfather of Elliot; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandson, Arran, Matt, Deirdre, Dave, Rebecca, Taylor, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Noel’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Noel’s funeral mass may be viewed online on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 am by following thed link on RIP.ie

Mary Myles

Mary Myles (née Lawless), Clonaugh, Enfield

July 25. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght Hospital. Loving wife of the late Christy. Adored mother of Geraldine, Christopher and Trish. Deeply regretted by her sons in law, David and Derick, grandchildren Linda, David, Saoirse and Alex, sisters Breda,Theresa, Marcella and Phyllis, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later