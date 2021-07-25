Work on new transport strategy for Kildare town

Almost half of the respondents to a public survey said that facilities for cyclists in Kildare town area are “poor”.

The findings are contained in the Draft Kildare Town Transport Strategy which is currently seeking the views of the public.

International consultants AECOM have developed a 45-page blueprint in collaboration with Kildare County Council which also supports delivery of the Local Area Plan.

According to the document, a workshop has already taken place involving local councillors.

More than 100 local stakeholders have already been contacted to take part in the consultation process, including schools and state agencies.

An online public survey was also conducted and received 190 responses.

People were asked to rate Kildare town’s existing transport infrastructure for five modes of travel: car, train, bus, cycling and walking.

Cycling received the biggest reaction — positive or negative — when 48% said that infrastructure for bicycles was “poor”.

In relation to cars, there was a higher rating with 41% reporting that the infrastructure was “good” and 38% saying it was “acceptable”.

In relation to buses, 35% said they rated the infrastructure was “good”.

In another section of the public survey, 70% of respondents said improved walking and cycling links to schools in the town were very important.

A majority also wanted to see improved walking and cycling access to the town centre, the train station and bus stops.

AECOM consultancy firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in several global cities.

It said the draft strategy measures are designed to resolve existing issues in the transport network and to support safe, efficient travel by all modes in the future.

The document pledges that access to key destinations such as schools, workplaces, supermarkets and the train station be enhanced with a particular focus on walking, cycling and public transport.

It adds: “The strategy presents a comprehensive vision for transport in Kildare town which will supports the revitalization of the town centre and the local economy.”