KWWSPCA: Chance to have your pet painted for posterity

Calling all pet owners — how would you like to have your lovely cat or dog immortalised on the panel on our new shop front, and support the less fortunate animals in our care awaiting their forever home?

Our artist volunteer who paints beautiful pet portraits, will paint a portrait of one cat and one dog on this panel as shown on the photograph accompanying this article.

The pets featured will be from the highest ‘bidders’. The reserve for this fun and unique offer is €25.

If you would like to make a bid, please visit the Noah’s Ark Facebook page. The highest bidder will then be contacted by our artist to complete a lovely piece of art to be viewed by all who pass on the street.

Busier than ever

Noah’s Ark, our charity shop on Cutlery Road in Newbridge, is busier than ever since we reopened after lockdown. It is run by a great group of dedicated volunteers and there is always a lovely atmosphere in the shop. The quality of the clothes on offer is of a high standard.

If you have never visited before please drop in. We are located opposite the Whitewater Shopping Centre Carpark entrance on Cutlery Road Newbridge.

Donations of good condition clothes are always welcome and they can be dropped in to the shop in plastic bags.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook