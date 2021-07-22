Men trying to cut catalytic converter off car outside home at 3am in morning

FILE PHOTO
A resident in Athy was disturbed by two men trying to cut a catalytic converter off a car.
The incident happened in the St Joseph's Terrace area off the Carlow road at 3am on Wednesday.
The men fled the scene.
Gardaí have appealed for information on the the incident.
