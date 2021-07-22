Book of Condolences for the late Joe Wood in Whitewater Shopping Centre

Mayor of Newbridge, Cllr Rob Power is pictured with Joe Wood’s British Legion colleagues Charlie Ward and Donal Flynn and by Whitewater operations manager Peter Bartyzel
A Book of Condolences has been opened at the Whitewater Shopping Centre for Mr Joe Wood by Mayor of Newbridge, Rob Power.
Cllr Power was joined by Mr Wood’s British Legion colleagues Charlie Ward and Donal Flynn and by Whitewater operations manager Peter Bartyzel.
Mr Wood, who who died on Sunday at the age of 100, was a decorated veteran of the Royal Air Force having served in World War Two including during the liberation of Denmark.
Newly-elected Mayor of the local Municipal District, Cllr Power said: "Mr Wood was well known in the community of Newbridge as he was always open to chat with passers by during his regular visits to the Whitewater, regaling them with stories aplenty.
"His funeral will take place on Friday at 11am and the funeral cortège is expected to pause outside the Whitewater for a moments silence before continuing its journey to St Patrick’s Church, Moorefield Road. "
More News
Mayor of Newbridge, Cllr Rob Power is pictured with Joe Wood’s British Legion colleagues Charlie Ward and Donal Flynn and by Whitewater operations manager Peter Bartyzel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.