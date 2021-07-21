Alleged Derrinturn €5,000 drug debt assault case is adjourned

The case against two men allegedly involved in an assault over a drug debt of €5,000 has been adjourned once more.

John Coyne, 28, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown and Thomas Cross, 39, whose address was given as 13 Grove Heights, Robertstown, face allegations of assault causing harm at 6 Ballyshannon apartments, Derrinturn, on June 8.

Gda Christopher McDonagh gave evidence previously of arresting John Coyne and taking him to Leixlip garda station. He said the injured party’s door was smashed in with a large hammer and the injured party was assaulted.

He said the injured party identified John Coyne and is personally known to him.

He also said that the hammer had not been found and he was concerned that it might be disposed of.

Garda Mark Shields alleged at the initial hearing that a vehicle which was identified through enquiries was recovered in Kilpatrick, Kilmeague, and registered to another person at 13 Grove Heights. He said he did not believe that person resides there.

He claimed that the injured party identified Thomas Cross as one of the males who broke into the apartment and assaulted him. He further claimed that the injured party described clothing Mr Cross was wearing and this was similar to what he wore when he was arrested.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court on June 23 that the men had been granted bail in the High Court. Solicitor Tim Kennelly said that both are vehemently denying they had “any hand, act or part in this”.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the case against the men are mere allegations and he adjourned the matter to July 28.