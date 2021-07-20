Attention Staycationers! Free family fun trail launched in Waterford

A brand new free family fun trail has been announced by Waterford Treasures – the ‘Treasures Trail’ enables children and families to discover the depths of historical treasures in Ireland’s oldest city by following a series of clues that they have to solve.

The easy-to-follow route mystery trail is rooted in the heritage of the Viking Triangle and takes in some of the most fascinating sights along the way. Through a series of 12 questions families are guided through an 800-metre walk through ancient Waterford as they search for the visual clues which will help them to solve the trail and once completed the little navigators will be awarded the title of ‘Official Historian of Ireland’s oldest city.’

The trail can be self-guided or it can be used on the Freedom of Waterford or Epic guided walking tours offering parents and guardians the opportunity to enjoy a visitor experience while little ones are engaged in the interactive experience too.

Museum Director Eamonn McEneaney says, “This new Trail is a really wonderful family way to explore the Viking Triangle. Our Treasures Trail is a way of engaging with young people, helping them to participate in our guided walking tour. It has been created for primary school-age children and the goal has been to turn real-life history into a fun adventure. It is an engaging and imaginative learning opportunity that is fun for all involved.”

The original artwork for the new Treasures Trail has been created by Waterford-based artist and mum of two Anouschka Joyce. To try out the new Treasures Trail visitors can pop into the Bishop’s Palace Museum for a copy of the new map.

Waterford Treasures is a suite of 5 museums located in the heart of Waterford City, the Georgian Bishop’s Palace, the Medieval Museum, Reginald’s Tower, the Irish Museum of Time, and the Irish Silver Museum. The Freedom of Waterford ticket gives you all 5 museums plus the guided Epic walking tour (€15 per adult) – pre-book at WaterfordTreasures.com. Children under 12 go free.