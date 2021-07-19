Search our Archive

19/07/2021

NEW: Major US fashion label coming to Whitewater

WOW discount weekend at Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre

Whitewater Shopping Centre

Us fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters plans to set up an outlet in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.
The brand is already opening its first store in Ireland at Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin on August 5.
The store in Whitewater is expected to open its doors in October.
It’s not known which outlet the US retailer will occupy in the retail complex. 
Media reports suggest that the US retailer has plans to open a total of six stores across Ireland over the next year.
Founded in 1977, American Eagle is popular with college students and people aged in their 20s and 30s.
The company has operated over 900 stores around the world, with multiple branches in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico and the UK.
One of its flagship stores is in Times Square in New York which is very busy.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie