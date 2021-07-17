Newbridge pupil marks perfect attendance for eight years at scoil mhuire

Patrick Martin, a pupil of Scoil Mhuire Senior School, Newbridge completed his primary school days with a perfect attendance record.

This was a very proud moment for Patrick and his family and all the more noteworthy as his father Pat is a very valued member of the Scoil Mhuire School Community in his position as caretaker.

Patrick has been sitting at his desk every day for his entire eight years since he arrived as a four year old to Scoil Mhuire Junior School and commenced his primary school education. He continued to maintain his absence free record as he continued through Scoil Mhuire Senior School, culminating in his final year in sixth class.

Patrick is a very enthusiastic pupil who always enjoyed school and participated in the extra-curricular activities, particularly the sports’ activities in school. This outstanding achievement was duly acknowledged by all the Scoil Mhuire School community as Patrick was presented with the Attendance Award by the principal Clíona Galvin at his class graduation ceremony in Cill Mhuire, in accordance with all the Covid-19 restrictions.

The ceremony was relayed by Zoom to all the parents and guardians of the pupils. Patrick now looks forward to his secondary school years in Patrician Brothers School in Newbridge and everyone in Scoil Mhuire wishes him every happiness and success in the future.

- Stephanie Bergin