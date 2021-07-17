Kildare Property Watch: Naas warehouse and office unit up for sale

Kildare Property Watch: Naas warehouse and office unit up for sale

The warehouse for sale in Naas

Coonan Property Naas have introduced a superb warehouse and office unit to the market in Naas.

Unit 1, Naas Industrial Estate, measures approximately 6,600 sq.ft (613 sq.m) of steel frame and block construction. The warehouse has the benefit of high eaves and roller shutter doors to front and rear.

The offices are laid out over two floors and are bright spacious offices which are very well finished and suitable for a range of different uses.

According to the selling agent, the building is presented in superb condition throughout and has the benefit of 12 car spaces to the front and an additional 4 along the side.

Naas Industrial Estate is a very popular estate with a range of different businesses including Irish Dog Foods, Topline, Valleymount Foods Height Platforms, and Shorcontrol Security.

The estate is located to the southern side of the Naas road just off Junction 9 on the M7 motorway. It is also situated off the Dublin road in Naas just opposite the Odeon Cinema.

The property is within 1 km of Junction 9 on the N7.

The property is for sale by private treaty and is available with vacant possession.

The guide price for the warehouse and office unit is €695,000.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 045 832020 or philipb@coonan.com.

