Kildare Property: Contents of Osberstown House, Naas, up for auction

Osberstown House, Naas
The contents of Osberstown House will be auctioned on July 27 in approximately 600 lots including art, antiques and home decor.
The seven-bedroom country house on the outskirts of Naas dates back to the 18th century.
The luxury property has been on the market since 2019. It was bought in the 1990s by businessman Bill Cullen and his partner Jackie Lavin, both stars of TV3’s The Apprentice, in the 1990s and carefully restored.
The contents sale is being handled by Fonsie Mealy auctioneers. Appointments to view the lots will be held by appointment on Thursday, 22, Friday 23 and Monday 26 July.
A catalogue will be available online at www.fonsiemealy.ie.
Further information is available from 056 4441229 or by emailing info@fonsiemealy.ie.
