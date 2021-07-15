Council rejects plans for battery storage project near Two Mile House

architect plans

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for a battery energy storage system compound near Two Mile House. 

Strategic Power Projects Ltd wanted to build the development on a four hectare sit at Dunnstown.

Local residents had mounted an opposition campaign to the proposals and claimed they would have adverse ecological, social, environmental and ecological effects.

The proposed facility would contain 76 battery storage units as well as a control room and switch room.

The designs included CCTV cameras.

A new site entrance off the L6044 local road would also be built.

Planning permission was sought for ten years and documents stated the operational lifespan of the facility would be 35 years. l

