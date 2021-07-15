Creative writing competition in memory of inspirational Kildare man closes to entries at midnight

A creative writing competition in memory of an inspirational Kildare man has a closing date of midnight tonight.

Eadestown native Michael (Mick) Mullan, 28, passed away in November last with his loving family at his side after he had bravely battled cancer a number of times.

The Michael Mullan Charity Fund Writing Competitions 2021 closes to entries at midnight tonight.

Get your entries in now!

Entry fee is €15 for Short Stories. 1st Prize €200, 2nd Prize €50.

Entry fee is €10 for Flash Fiction and Poetry. 1st Prize €100, 2nd Prize €50.

Entry Fee for Micro-fiction is €10 1st and 2nd prizes - Creative writing courses at the Kildare Writing Centre.

The judges this year are John MacKenna, Caroline E. Farrell, Niamh Boyce and Lynn Buckle.

All money raised will go towards kidney cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute where Michael got such excellent care.

The competition is open to everyone, beginners, experienced writers and secondary school students of 16 years of age or more. The competition closes at midnight on 15th July 2021 and winners will be announced at a special awards event in Kildare Town Library in the autumn, as part of the Kildare Readers Festival (Covid permitting).

The Micro Fiction Competition is a new feature for 2021 and is confined to those currently residing in Co. Kildare.

The maximum word count is 500 words.



Full details of the competitions are available at

https://www.michaelmullancharityfund.com/writing-competitions

If you need any further information about the competitions or about the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund, please contact us at mmcfwritingcompetition@gmail.com.