Missing Kildare teenager is found safe and well

Leixlip Garda Station / Photo: Google Maps
A teenager who was missing from the Maynooth area has been found safe and well.
Gardaí yesterday issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of Shannon Doyle Molloy aged 17.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip or the Garda Confidential Line.
However a Garda spokesperson said today: "Shannon Doyle Molloy has been located safe and well."
