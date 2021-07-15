Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 15

The death has occurred of Violet McDonald (née Birchall)

Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Fay, her brother Jack, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Violet Rest in Peace

Due to government advice a family funeral will take place. Removal from McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Violet's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM. Those who would have like to have attended but due to the current restrictions of 50 people in the Church cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of John O'Mahony Adams

Coologmartin, Timahoe, Kildare



Formerly of Pitchfordstown Lodge, Kilcock. Former member of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. John, peacefully, in the loving care of his devoted partner Pauline & the wonderful staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his father Sidney Adams and mother Nora (née Mahony) Adams. Deeply loved and sadly missed by his partner Pauline, sister Margaret Wilkinson, family, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place (50 mourners) on Friday with Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock and can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/ followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium at 1:00pm, which can be viewed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html.

John's funeral cortege will leave his home at 10:20am on Friday morning en route to the church, friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for John's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

House Private.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Brigid Doyle

Rathmore, Naas, Kildare



Doyle Brigid, Punchestown House, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare. 12th July 2021. Peacefully in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Ned and mother of Jack, Mary, Anna, Patrick, Edward, Paul, Richard, and Seamus. She will be dearly missed by her sister Pat Nolan, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Brigid Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel on Thursday arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Brigid, the funeral mass for family (50 persons) only.

Those who would have liked to attend Brigid’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Una HEYDON (née McGrath)

The Paddocks, Naas, Kildare / Thurles, Tipperary



Late of The Paddocks, Naas, formerly of Dunstown, Two Mile House, Co. Kildare and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital on July 12th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe and Paddy, daughters-in-law Gillian and Ciara, grandchildren Grace, Danny, Christopher and Edie, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Una Rest in Peace."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday morning with a Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on www.naasparish.ie or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.