Most people haven't had a holiday in a year - so make your summer staycation extra special

It has been well over a year since most of the people living in Ireland have taken a holiday.

According to new research commissioned by Europcar Mobility Group Ireland, 70% of Leinster people have not taken a break since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research shows that 29% of those in Leinster took a staycation in Ireland last year, but the length of stay was relatively short with the majority (59%) taking between two and three days.

Despite the possible return of international travel later in the year as the vaccine rollout progresses, most people are still choosing to holiday at home in 2021. The majority of people in Leinster (52%) are planning to staycation in Ireland this year in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ireland’s Staycation Locations

The research revealed that the West Coast (46%) is the most popular staycation spot in Ireland, followed by the South Coast (21%), the East Coast (14%) and the Midlands (13%). The West Coast is the overwhelming favourite staycation spot for Generation Z (18-24), with seven in ten choosing to holiday here and it is also the top choice for 29% of people living in Leinster.

Staycation Spending

Of those who took a staycation over the past year, 42% spent less than €500 on their trip. In contrast, 45% of those taking a staycation in 2021 are planning to spend up to €1,000 with just under a quarter (23%) planning to spend more than that, which is evidence of potential growth in consumer confidence as the economy reopens.

Over half (55%) of those aged 55+ plan on spending between €500-€1,000 on their next staycation, while seven in ten of those aged 18-24 will spend €500 or less. 69% of Generation Z (18-24) believe that staycations are cheaper than foreign holidays.

