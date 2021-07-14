Gardaí investigating after costly damage caused to property in Athy last night

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after criminal damage was caused to a property in Athy before 1am today.
The incident involving two men happened in the Coneyboro area off the R417 road to Carlow.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a premises in the Coneyboro area of Athy, Co Kildare at approximately 12:50am today, Wednesday, the 14th of July 2021.
"Damage amounting to several hundred euro was caused to the exterior of the property.
"No injuries were sustained over the course of this incident.
"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.