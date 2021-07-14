Two men caught trying to break into "wet pub" in Newbridge

FILE PHOTO
Two men were disturbed trying to break into a closed pub in Newbridge yesterday.
The males were seen trying to open a lock on a door of Flanagan's Bar at around 4pm.
The men were trying to slide a lock with a plastic credit card type device.
The pair were disturbed and they fled form the scene.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attached to Newbridge Garda Station are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at a premises on Lower Eyre Street in Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 4pm on Tuesday, the 14th of July 2021.
"No belongings were taken from the property and no injuries were sustained over the course of this incident.
"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."
