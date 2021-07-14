History buff Ryan Tubridy pays visit to Athy

Ryan Tubridy with Cllr Colm Kenny
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy paid a visit to Athy on Monday.
The history enthusiast was given a tour of the permanent exhibition to explorer Ernest Shackleton at Athy Heritage Museum.
Cllr Colm Kenny said: "I was delighted to welcome Ryan Tubridy to Athy Heritage Museum today.
"Ryan is a big fan of history.
"I took the opportunity to update him on Ireland's intention to progress participation in the Antarctic Treaty."
