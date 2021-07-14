Boil Water Notice for parts of Kildare finally lifted after one week

A Boil Water notice for parts of Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow has now been lifted.

Areas around Castledermot and Graney had been affected, according to Irish Water.

A Statement said: "Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council wishes to notify customers on the Carlow North Regional, Tullow and Carlow Town supplies that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect.

"Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Carlow County Council issued a boil water notice on the Carlow North Regional PWS and Tullow PWS and Carlow Town PWS on the 8th July 2021. The lifting of the notice was also done in consultation with the HSE.

"All consumers on the Carlow North Regional PWS, Tullow PWS and Carlow Town PWS can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

"Irish Water and the Carlow County Council - Health Service Executive Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

"The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on our website at www.water.ie.

"Irish Water and Carlow County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community."