Kildare town school to open to allow parents to get forms signed for Children's Allowance

Kildare Town Community School.

Kildare Town Community School

Kildare Town Community School is opening on Thursday and Friday to sign forms for parents to claim Children's Allowance.

Parents of children who turn 16 of age and are in full-time education need to have forms signed by school to secure the monthly payment.

A number of parents received these forms late, after school was closed for the Summer.

John Hayes, Principal of Kildare Town Community School has now organised opening of the school on Thursday and Friday of this week between 10.30am - 11.30am for parents to get forms signed.

Local politician, Cllr Suzanne Doyle said many parents rely on these payments for back to school expenses or indeed daily outgoings.

