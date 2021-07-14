Cllr Seamie Moore elected Mayor of Naas Municipal District: Cllr Evie Sammon is Deputy Mayor

Cllr Seamie Moore elected Mayor of Naas Municipal District with Cllr Evie Sammon

New Mayor Cllr Seamie Moore and Deputy Mayor Cllr Evie Sammon / PHOTO: @EVIESAMMON

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Naas Municipal District Committee has appointed Councillor Seamie Moore as Mayor and Councillor Evie Sammon as Deputy Mayor of the Municipal District Committee, at their annual meeting held yesterday. 

The appointment of new Cathaoirligh, Leas Cathaoirligh, Mayors and Deputy Mayors for the remaining Municipal District Committees in Kildare will be made at each of the respective Municipal District meetings throughout July. 

Cllr Sammon said: "Congratulations to Cllr Seamie Moore who was elected Mayor of the Naas Municipal District.

"I am delighted to have been elected as Deputy Mayor.

"I'm looking forward to the year ahead and working with all Councillors on behalf of the people of the Naas MD."
 

